Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

Noise ColorFit Ultra price in India, specs and full features were unveiled a few days back on Amazon. The latest budget smartwatch from the brand will go on sale for the first time today. The company says this wearable is designed to offer a holistic fitness and lifestyle experience to Indian consumers.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a special introductory price of Rs 4,499 and it takes on the likes of Realme Watch S , Redmi Watch , and the best in the segment, Amazfit Bip U Pro . Here is how when you can buy the watch and everything you need to know about this budget smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Ultra price and availability

The Noise ColorFit Ultra is priced at Rs 4,499 and will go on sale via Amazon starting at 10 am today. The smart wearable is available in three colour options 一 Gunmetal Grey, Cloud Grey, and Space Blue colour options. The company also mentions this is an introductory price and soon the price will be hiked by a bit.

Noise ColorFit Ultra features and specs

Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a large 1.75-inch display (Image credit: Noise)

The Noise ColorFit has a large 1.75-inch colour touchscreen display 一 which is one of the largest in the segment. The watch case is made up of an aluminum alloy body and you get a single button on the side. In terms of health-related features, you get a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a menstrual cycle tracker.

The smartwatch also supports 60 sports modes including indoor fitness, yoga, rowing, ballet, cricket, basketball, badminton, zumba, and more. The Noise ColorFit Ultra is rated to last up to 9 days between charge cycles. The watch also comes with a bunch of smart features including the ability to check notifications from the phone and respond to them via the watch itself (limited options), calls and SMS alerts, screen lock, and even stock market updates(via OTA).

Other notable features include sleep monitoring which records your REM and sleep cycle, stress monitoring, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

