Nintendo Switch update introduces a ‘find my Joy-Con’ feature

The Nintendo Switch’s latest system update is here and though it isn’t game-changing, it does introduce several new small but useful features that should make the console more enjoyable to use.

One of these new features is a ‘find my Joy-Con’ feature which allows you to find paired controllers by making them vibrate. Considering the Joy-Cons are particularly small and seem to have a penchant for the dark cool space underneath sofas and the equally dark but much warmer space of under the seat of your pants, this is extremely convenient.

The Pro controller is getting some attention in this update, too; you can now plug it in via USB and use it as a wired controller. It’s worth pointing out, however, that plugging the Pro controller in does disable its NFC touchpoint so you won’t be able to use Amiibo when it’s wired up.

Accessibility additions

You’ll now be able to change the Switch’s display by inverting its colors or using Greyscale, an accessibility feature that may make on-screen colors easier to distinguish for those with color blindness or make the Switch more pleasant to use in general for anyone with sensitivity to screen brightness.

These are probably the biggest changes, but you’ll also notice you can now add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists and receive notifications when they come online, as well as offering up 6 new Splatoon characters to choose from for your user icon.

The new Switch OS update is out now so you should find that the console downloads it automatically next time you turn it on. If it doesn’t, however, you can start the update manually through the console’s settings menu.