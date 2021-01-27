Mysterious Vivo phone with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset gets spotted

Vivo, which has already launched four new phones in India under the Y series, is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under the V series. A new Vivo smartphone with model number “ V2072A” was spotted on the Google Play Console listing recently powered by new Dimensity chipset.

The upcoming Vivo smartphone looks like an affordable flagship device from the specs we’ve got through the listings courtesy, Mukul Sharma . The Vivo V2072A device will be one of the first devices to sport the new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset which was launched alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC recently. The listings also suggest the device to sport a big notch on the top housing two selfie cameras.

Vivo V2072A appears on the Google Play Console listing. 12GB RAM, Dimensity 1100 processor, 1080x2400 display, and Android 11 out of the box.#Vivo pic.twitter.com/YihwILwUckJanuary 27, 2021

Vivo V2072A specifications

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

As pointed out earlier, the key highlights of the upcoming Vivo smartphone is what’s inside. The Vivo V2072A is said to b powered by the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. This is also an octa-core 5G chipset built on a 6nm process. It is an eight-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The nine-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU will take care of graphics. It also has the same HyperEngine 3.0 gaming suite.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

On the Google Play store listing, the device is spotted sporting 12GB of RAM. In terms of display, the handset is said to feature a Full HD+ screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display will offer 480ppi pixel density. Further, the device is running on Android 11 OS on top of Vivo’s Fun Touch OS which is a good sign.

While there is no detail on the exact model name of the device yet, going by the model number, we can expect the device to come under the popular V-series mid-range phones. The current-gen Vivo V series mid-range consists of three devices in India - the Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, and Vivo V20 Pro. The device spotted on the Google Play listings could be the successor to the Vivo V20 series.

During the launch of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 SoC, MediaTek said phones with the new SoCs will launch at the end of Q1, 2021 and beginning of Q2, 2021. So, we can expect the launch towards the end of March. This is all we know about the Vivo device for now. Once the leaks and rumours start pouring, we will get more details on the same.

