Vivo V20 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 765G processor launched in India

The Vivo V20 Pro is the third smartphone in this season’s V series. As always, the focus is once again on the design and the camera experience, which offering a significantly more powerful chipset.

The key highlight of the Vivo V20 Pro is its slim 7.39mm body, making it the thinnest smartphone in its category. Apart from that, it retains most of the design elements and features from the Vivo V20 which launched in October at Rs 24,990. As the name suggests, it is also 5G capable.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G specs and features

(Image credit: Bodhisatwa Ray)

The design is reminiscent of the Vivo V50 Pro with a soft-touch matte finish on the back panel and a weight of just 170 grams. There’s also the option for the popular new Sunset Melody colour that changes from blue to orange to pink. On the front is a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner while the notch houses the two selfie cameras.

Needless to say, selfies are a big part of the Vivo V20 Pro. There’s a 44MP (Samsung ISOCELL GH1) f/2.0 primary camera with eye autofocus (15cm to infinity), along with a secondary ultra-wide 8MP lens with a 105-degree field-of-view. To cater to the needs of creators, they offer features such as 4K 60fps recording, double exposure, night mode, portrait video, etc.

On the rear, the Vivo V20 Pro has three cameras: a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view which doubles as a macro shooter, and a 2MP mono camera. New shooting modes include motion-tracking AF, 3D sound-tracking, HDR recording, night filters, dynamic sky, etc.

Other specifications include the 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM. A vapour chamber will take care of the thermal performance. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh and supports 33W fast charging. Out-of-the-box, it will on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G price in India

The Vivo V20 Pro’s price in India is Rs 29,990. It is available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Colour options include Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz. It will go on sale starting today (December 2) on Flipkart, Amazon.in and Vivo’s retail network across the country. ICICI Bank cardholders will be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 2,000