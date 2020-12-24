Vivo V20 in India to now be powered by the Snapdragon 730G

Vivo V20 in India is getting refreshed with improved specifications. Called the Vivo V20 (2021), it will now be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Vivo V20 was launched in India back in October which was followed by the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro. With just about a couple of months after the launch, the Vivo V20 device now comes with a slightly better chipset at the same price

The new Vivo V20(2021) is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 24,999. While the Vivo V20(2020) which was launched back in October was powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset, the new Vivo V20(2021) now comes with Snapdragon 730G which should offer better performance.

We reached out to the Vivo team to clear some doubts regarding the change and impact on the existing Vivo V20 model. We got a confirmation saying that the existing model will continue to sell while stocks last and the newer models will come with Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The Vivo V20(2020) with Snapdragon 720G is now available for Rs 24,990 on Flipkart while the Snapdragon 730G variant is available on Amazon for Rs 24,990. Except for the change in the chipset, everything else remains the same.

The base variant of the Vivo V20 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 24,990 and the 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 27,990. Colour options include Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata and Sunset Melody. It is now available on Flipkart .

Since the device is going on sale during the Big Billion Days sale, you can avail a 10% instant discount on the device.

Vivo V20 specs

The Vivo V20 comes with a 44MP f/2.0 selfie camera which is the key highlight of the device. It is a Samsung ISOCELL GH1 sensor with Eye autofocus. Apart from that the camera also comes with dual-view video, “steadiface” stabilization, slow-motion selfies, 4K selfie video, art portraits for bokeh and selective colour, super night selfie, and more.

To the back, you are looking at a triple camera setup which looks quite similar to the Vivo X50 Pro . There is a 64MP f/1.89 primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL GW1), an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 2MP mono camera. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh with support for 33W FlashCharge which can charge the device to 65% in just 30 minutes.

With Vivo V20, we’re looking at a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and HDR10 capabilities. The selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop notch. The Vivo V20 is also one of the first phones in India to run Android 11 out-of-the-box, with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It comes in sole 8+128GB which comes in tow colour options - Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz.