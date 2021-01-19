Vivo Y20G launched in India with 5000mAh battery

A new smartphone from Vivo has made landfall. Known as Vivo Y20G, this new smartphone comes with a Helio G80 processor as well as a 5000mAh battery. This smartphone from Vivo is aimed at the budget gaming segment which explains why it is a part of the Y-series which includes the Y12s, the Y51A and the Y20A.

The Vivo Y20G comes with AI Triple Rear Camera as well as a side mounted Fingerprint Scanner. The company has only announced the one variant, and there are no options in terms of RAM and storage.

Vivo Y20G: Specs and features

As mentioned earlier, Vivo describes it as a smartphone for gaming enthusiasts. It features Helio G80 octa-core processor which is apparently boosted for gaming. It claims that the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) offers 98% more power, higher image quality and stronger performance. The processor also incorporates the HyperEngine Game Technology that speeds up game load time and provides a seamless gaming experience.

In terms of display it comes with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600×720) resolution. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which apparently unlocks the phone in just 0.17s. One of the bigger selling points of the Vivo Y20G will definitely be the 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge technology.

The smartphone features an AI-based Triple camera-setup that is supported by a wide range of features. The main camera is a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens and PDAF technology, the 2-megapixel Bokeh camera boasts greater depth, and the Super Macro camera draws focus as close as 4cms. The vivo Y20G also offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Like other vivo devices, the Y20G is also a ‘Make in India’ compliant device and is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

Vivo Y20G: Price and offers

The Vivo Y20G has been priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. It will be available on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and other retail stores. Vivo Y20G will be available in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colours.

In terms of offers the smartphone has a Rs 1,000 cashback on HDFC bank cards, and Zero Down Payment offer from Bajaj Finserv. Besides these there are other offers on it as well.