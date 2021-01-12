Vivo Y12s with 5000mAh battery launched in India

Vivo Y12s is the latest offering from the company in the budget segment. It had just released a new device in the Vivo Y series with the unveiling of Vivo Y51A and within a day, that has been followed by the launch of Vivo Y12s.

The Vivo Y12s is a budget centric device priced under Rs 10,000 in India. It brings a Halo FullView display, dual rear camera, and a big battery to the table. The device is powered by an octa-core chipset from MediaTek.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo Y12s price in India and availability

The Vivo Y12s is priced at Rs 9,990 for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage option in India. The device comes in two colour options - Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. It is available on Amazon , Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across offline retail stores.

Vivo Y12s specifications

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo Y12s sports a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display with HD+ (1600×720) resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU based MediaTek Helio P35 processor which is clocked at 2.3GHz and paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU running at 680MHz. As said earlier, the device comes with 3GB of RAM which is paired with 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

On to the optics, the Vivo Y12s sports a dual rear camera system with a 13MP primary sensor followed by a 2MP depth sensor while on the front you get an 8MP selfie snapper. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Powering all the internals is a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W charging via micro USB port. It can also reverse charge other devices with 5W speed. The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10. The device weighs 191 grams and is 8mm thick.