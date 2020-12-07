Vivo Y51 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 launched in India

Vivo Y51 is the latest offering from the brand in India. The device was unveiled in India today and this is a follow-up to the Vivo Y50 which was launched back in June.

The Vivo Y51’s key features include a massive battery, triple rear cameras, and the device run on Android 11. One of the upgrades that the device has gained from the last-gen is the fast charging. Along with the launch of Vivo Y51 in India today, the company also announced a new variant of the Vivo Y30 with 6GB of RAM as well.

Vivo Y51 price in India and availability

The Vivo Y51 is priced at Rs 17,990 for sole 8GB+128GB variant. It is available in two colourways - Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000 and offers from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC Bank, HDB financial service, Zest money.

The device will be available in India starting today on all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores pan India.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo Y51 specifications

The Vivo Y51 sports a 6.58-inch Halo FullView display with Full HD+ (2408×1080) resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665. The same processor was also seen on the Vivo Y51. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

(Image credit: Vivo)

You are looking at a triple camera setup on to the rear with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro shooter. To the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper housed in the dew-drop notch. Some of the key camera modes include portrait, pano, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, pro, doc, and super night mode. The Vivo Y51 houses a big 5,000mAh battery with via Type-C interface with 18W fast charge support. It is also capable of reverse charging other devices. The handset runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Other features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Vivo Y30 6GB variant

The company also announced a new variant of the Vivo Y30. The new Vivo Y30 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ display. It houses a 13MP triple camera setup along with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by an 8Mp shooter. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

