Vivo Y50 with huge battery launched in India

Vivo Y50 is the latest addition to the Y series in India. The device falls under sub Rs 20,000 price segment and will join over a dozen Y series devices.

The Vivo Y50 is targeted at youngsters, and it comes in two colour options - Iris Blue and Pearl White. The device was previously announced in Cambodia.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo Y50 specs

The Vivo Y50 is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ panel with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. Vivo calls it an “iView” display. The device sports punch-hole camera on the right of the device which houses the front0facing camera. You get about 90.7% screen to body ratio. The Vivo Y50 houses a big 5,000mAH battery with via Type-C interface. However, the handset misses out on the fast charging. It runs on Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

In the camera department, the handset comes with a quad-camera array with a 13MP primary, an 8MP wide-angle lens, followed by a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. Over at the front, you get a 16MP punch-hole camera. The rear camera supports super night sight mode which will reduce the noise and outputs better low-light photos. For stable video, the device also packed in EIS. Other camera features include PDAF, AR Stickers, slow-mo videos, HDR, Portrait, Bokeh Portrait (front), AI Face Beauty.

Other features of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Price and availability

The Vivo Y50 will be available from June 10 on Flipkart, Amazon, and other online and offline retails stores pan India. The device is priced at Rs 17,990.