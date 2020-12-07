Nokia 5.4 specifications leaked ahead of the official launch

Nokia 5.4 is expected to launch sooner than expected with updated internals. While the device is yet to make its official appearance, a new report had revealed complete specifications.

The detailed specifications come courtesy of MySmartPrice. The Nokia 5.4 will be a followup to the Nokia 5.3 which was launched in India back in August. The Nokia 5.4 is expected to make its global debut first and then launch in India.

Going by the leaked specs of the upcoming Nokia device, it looks like Nokia 5.4 will get a major upgrade in terms of camera and take on the likes of Xiaomi, Poco, and Realme. Here’s what to expect from the Nokia 5.4.

Nokia 5.4 specs

Nokia 5.3 in the image (Image credit: Nokia)

For starters, the Nokia 5.4 is said to come with a 6.39-inch display which is smaller compared to the 6.55-inch display found on the Nokia 5.3. However, their resolution here will remain the same - an HD+ with 1,520 x 720 pixels resolution. While the Nokia 5.3 was powered by Snapdragon 665, the upcoming Nokia 5.4 is said to feature Snapdragon 662 SoC which is a budget chipset from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 662 was featured on Moto G9, Realme 7i, and more.

Further, the Nokia 5.4 is said to come in 4GB + 128GB. For context, the last-gen Nokia 5.3 came in two configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. The Nokia 5.4 will also feature a dedicated microSD card slot and a dual SIM slot.

The Nokia 5.4’s biggest upgrade comes in terms of optics. While it is said to feature a quad-camera stack like the last-gen, the device is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor as opposed to a 13MP on the Nokia 5.3. Rest of the three cameras will remain same - a 5MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. The front is said to have a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device is said to pack in 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging interface. The fingerprint scanner will be present on the back of the device. And, lastly, the device is said to run on Android 10 out of the box. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 8.7mm thickness, and 182-gram weight. It is said to come in two colour options - Blue and Purple.

Right now, we do not have the launch date of the Nokia 5.4. But, we should hear more about the same in the coming days.

