Nokia 5.4 with updated internals could launch sooner than expected

HMD led Nokia seldom floods the market with similar-looking and similarly specced devices with different names. Instead, it has made its own mark by introducing fewer devices but with decent build and hardware specs. Quick turnaround on software updates has also been an icing on the cake.

However, it looks like the company is now planning to change gears. Or should we say they too are following the trend, instead of bucking it. NokiaPowerUser reports that Nokia is planning to launch a successor of the Nokia 5.3 soon. The new Nokia 5.4 could come with better internals and improved camera setup.

The report claims that the new mid-range phone could make its debut along with the 5G capable Nokia 7.3 slated to launch next month, in case things go as planned.

Nokia 5.4 – What we know

The Nokia 5.4 is rumoured to come with a 6.4-inch display with a selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. At 6.4-inches, this could easily fall in the category of devices that are pocketable and compact given most smartphones these days measure around 6.7-inch.

As for the processor, all we know as of now is that the Nokia 5.4 is expected to come with a slightly better processor compared to the predecessor. However, not much is known about this as of now. Reports claim that there may be a couple of memory and storage variants including a 4GB/64GB and a 4GB/128GB option.

In terms of optics, the phone could come with a quad-camera setup at the back like the Nokia 5.3, albeit with more powerful sensors in tow. It is also being reported that at launch, the phone may come in a couple of colour options including Blue and Purple while more could be available at a later date.

