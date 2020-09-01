Nokia 5.3 now available on Amazon from today

The Nokia 5.3 is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched recently in India alongside the three other phones by HMD Global.

The Nokia 5.3 is the company’s latest mid-range that will take on Realme 6i, Redmi Note 9, and the recently launched Moto G9. The device is now available on Amazon. It comes in two configurations 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 13,999 Rs 15,499 respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

Nokia 5.3 specs

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and TÜV Rheinland’s low blue light certification to protect your eyes. On the inside, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 CPU and is Adreno 610 GPU. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You also get micro SD card support up to 512GB.

On the camera front, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a rear-mounted quad-camera setup and the primary sensor is a 13MP shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide snapper offering a 118-degrees field of view, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Nokia 5.3 comes with an 8MP shooter.

Powering the devices is a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs on Android 10 and is also part of the Android One program. So, at least a couple of years of Android update is guaranteed along with regular security updates.

Other features of the device include a rear fingerprint scanner, dual nano-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Google Assistant Button, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and FM radio.