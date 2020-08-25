Nokia launches four different phones including Nokia 5.3 in India

HMD led Nokia has announced four smartphones under different price segments in India. The newly launched phones include a couple of feature phones and the Nokia 5.3 along with a made in India and Made for India Nokia C3, an affordable 4G smartphone.

According to the company, this is the first round of devices this year, and it plans to bring more India focused smartphones during the upcoming festive season.

Nokia 5.3 features and specifications

The much-awaited Nokia 5.3 has been finally introduced in India. First launched globally in March this year, the phone comes with a large 6.55-inch screen with HD+ resolution that has a TÜV Rheinland’s low blue light certification to protect your eyes.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. It is launched in two different memory and storage variants – 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. There is support for Micro SD card for storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a rear-mounted quad-camera setup and the primary sensor is a 13-megapixel shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper offering a 118-degrees field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For those selfies that you love to click, the Nokia 5.3 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android 10 out of the box. The phone is guaranteed to receive a couple of OS updates including the Android 11 and its successor. There is also a dedicated button to summon Google Assistant as in when required. In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 5.3 offers wireless connectivity via WiFi and Bluetooth.

Nokia 5.3 price in India and availability

The Nokia 5.3 is an online-only device and can be bought from Nokia’s official website as well as from Amazon. The phone comes in three different colour options - Cyan, Sand and Charcoal and is available in two different memory and storage combinations.

The price of Nokia 5.3 in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB and 64GB variant while the 6GB and 64GB option is available at Rs. 15,499. The phone is available to pre-book on Nokia.com or Amazon and will start retailing from September 1. As a launch offer the company has partnered with Jio to offer benefits worth Rs 4,000 on the Rs. 349 plan, which includes Rs. 2,000 as instant cashback from Jio and Rs. 2,000 worth vouchers from partners.

Nokia C3 features and specifications

As reported earlier, the Nokia C3 comes forth as an interesting device for entry-level consumers. The Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inches IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution.

Interestingly, this is a Made in India smartphone and is specially made for the Indian market. It comes with an Octa-core UNISOC chipset coupled with 2GB or 3GB memory options.

It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. This is a dual sim device running on Android 10 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.20, USB OTG, Micro-USB, FM radio, 3G, and 4G connectivity options.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well, which is rare to see in this price range. A 3040 mAh battery powers the phone.

Nokia C3 price in India and availability

The Nokia C3 is available in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options. The price of Nokia C3 in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the base 2G RAM and 16 GB storage variant while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India.

It will be sold on Nokia’s online store along with the prominent retail partners starting September 17 while the pre-booking starts from September 10. Interestingly, Nokia also offers a 1-year replacement warranty on this phone and promises to directly replace the device in case of an issue during the warranty period.

Nokia 150

The Nokia 150 is a feature phone with dual sim connectivity and comes with a 2.4-inches display. It also has a rear-mounted VGA camera and comes with a wireless FM feature. The Nokia 150 supports memory expansion up to 32GB via micro SD card and has Bluetooth connectivity.

The Nokia 150 is available in three different colour options - Red, Cyan and Black and is available to purchase starting today for Rs. 2299 and can be bought from Nokia.com or Nokia’s retail partners.

Nokia 125

Last but not the least, the Nokia 125 comes with a large 2.4-inches coloured display. It comes with an ergonomic keypad that has large buttons and supports wireless FB. It has a LED light present on the rear that acts as a mobile torch when required.

Like the Nokia 150, the Nokia 125 also comes with a built-in classic game like Snakes. The phone is available in Charcoal Black and Powder White colour options and is priced at Rs. 1,999. It can be bought from Nokia.com or Nokia’s retail partners.

