Nokia 5.3 launch in India is imminent - here's why

The Nokia 5.3 might be soon launched in India. The device is currently listed on the official Nokia website in India hinting towards the imminent launch. Nokia-maker HMD Global also made news recently as it received $230 million investment towards making India its export hub.

Nokia has been under the radar for a while now India and is soon expected to launch ‘Made in India’ Nokia 5.3 mid-range device. According to the earlier reports, the device will be unveiled in India in the month of August.

The smartphone is already available in the US and European market. The previous reports also revealed that the device will be made in India and pricing of the Nokia 5.3 will start from Rs 12,999.

Nokia 5.3 specs

The Nokia 5.3 flaunts a 6.55-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 CPU and is Adreno 610 GPU. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You also get micro SD card support up to 512GB.

On the camera front, you get a 13MP primary snapper, 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras over at the rear. To the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. Powering the devices is a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds via USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs on Android 10 and is also part of the Android One program. So, at least a couple of years of Android update is guaranteed.

Other features of the device include a rear fingerprint scanner, dual nano-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Google Assistant Button, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and FM radio.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 5.2 is expected to be pierced under Rs 15,000 in India. There is no news of the official launch date yet and we should hear more on that from the company soon.