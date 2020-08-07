Nokia 5.3 could launch this month in India

Nokia has gone under the radar in India for the last few months but it looks like it is planning a launch soon. Reports are now emerging that HMD Global-owned Finnish smartphone maker will be introducing the Nokia 5.3 in the Indian markets in August. Although there are no exact dates yet and neither has Nokia given any hints about the same.

According to a report in The Mobile Indian, sources in the company claimed that alongside the Nokia 5.3, the company may also launch a couple of other devices. However, they gave no further details about these new smartphone launches.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.3 in Europe and the US back in March. And it came along with the company’s first 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G. If reports are to be believed, a couple of smartphones will be coming to India along with the Nokia 5.3 and 8.3 could be one of them.

Given the delay that HMD Global usually takes, we can’t be sure of that but let's hope the company brings them soon. The company had already started mass-producing the Nokia 5.3 in India and it was supposed to arrive last month. But that hasn't materialized as yet, nor is there any information over the cause of the delays.

Anyway, the Nokia 5.3 is a solid budget smartphone and if the company somehow manages to slot it at a more affordable price, which should definitely be below the EUR189 it charges in Europe, it sure can sell well. The device comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

The Nokia 5.3 may be powered by the three-year old Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC but comes with 3/4GB RAM and 64GB storage options. A circular camera module on the back houses a 13MP wide Primary shooter, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

Backed up by a 4,000mAh battery, the Nokia 5.3 has 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port and 4G LTE for connectivity. If we were to guess the price for India, we can expect HMD Global to launch somewhere around ₹12,999 for the 3/64GB and ₹13,999 for the 4/64GB variant. For now, let's wait for official news to confirm it further.