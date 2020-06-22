Made-in-India Nokia 5.3 likely to launch in July

Back in March, HMD Global unveiled the affordable Nokia 5.3 in the US and Europe. The device had impressive specifications for the pricing of €189. Now, if reports are to be believed the handset will make its way to a more price sensitive Indian market soon.

Retail sources of Nokiapoweruser seem to indicate a July time frame for the launch of the device. Nokia’s aim was to cover the lower budget segment by giving affordable specs to the audience below 200 bucks and that is expected to continue with the new iteration.

Sources further reveal a starting price tag of around Rs.12,999 for the Nokia 5.3. Apparently, the company has already started producing the device a while ago in India. It even has a teaser page live on the Indian website revealing all the specifications.

(Image credit: Future)

Specifications

Speaking of which, the device has a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset powers the device.

A circular camera module at the back hosts a 13MP wide Primary shooter, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Front notch has an 8MP selfie shooter.

A 4,000mAh battery will provide the backup for the Nokia 5.3. This is a significant bump up from the higher-priced sibling Nokia 7.2 . The device will also have a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C port, and 4G LTE for connectivity.

The expected price for the Nokia 5.3 is said to be around Rs.12,999 for the 3GB RAM, 64GB storage and Rs.13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.

The device was supposed to launch back in May but the company probably had to postpone it due to the virus. We hope HMD Global, which generally makes its smartphones in India, to benefit from the Made In India program if it doesn’t skip the launch any further.