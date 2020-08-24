Nokia teases a couple of phones ahead of India launch

HMD led Nokia India has teased a short video on its Twitter account teasing two starkly different devices that are slated to launch in India via an event tomorrow. The first one is a smartphone with a large touchscreen display while the other one seems to be a feature phone that looks similar to the reprised Nokia 6600. A similar tweet was shared by Nokia's chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas.

While the plans of launching multiple devices in the first half of the year may have gotten derailed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the company is now looking to go full throttle ahead.

To support this, the company had recently secured funding of $230 million and plans to make India a hub to export its smartphones. Aside from these two devices, Nokia seems to be getting ready to launch the made in India Nokia 5.3 in the country.

We have an exciting surprise coming your way. #Nokiamobile #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/7nNLVpkOqDAugust 22, 2020

Nokia C3 smartphone

Out of the two teased devices, the smartphone could be Nokia C3. Focusing on the budget end of the price gamut, the Nokia C3 could be priced below Rs. 8000 since it was launched in China for CNY 699.

It comes with the set of specifications that are must for any smartphone in this segment and includes a 5.99-inch HD+ screen, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, a 3040 mAh battery, has 4G connectivity and runs on a near-stock Android 10 operating system out of the box.

GizChina reports that this phone may be powered by a new UNISOC chipset. One of the highlights of this device could be the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is omitted by most brands in this price segment.

Another report from NokiaPowerUser suggests that the phone may come with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage along with the support for memory expansion via microSD cards and “one-year replacement guarantee.”

New Nokia 4G feature phone

Not much is known about this feature phone from Nokia, however, unlike the previous feature phones that brought back the memories of the nostalgic devices from the brand, this one could be a modern feature phone with 4G connectivity.

Since we do not have much information about this device, we’d rather wait for the official launch tomorrow rather than get involved in kite flying.

