Nokia Media Streamer goes on sale in India today

The Nokia Media Streamer will go on sale in India today for the first time. Flipkart had unveiled the Android box a week ago in India. With this box, you can convert your non-smart TV to a smart TV.

Priced at Rs 3,499, the Nokia Media Streamer is the company’s first TV accessory in the country after entering the smart TV arena late last year. The Nokia device will take on the likes of streaming devices like Amazon Fire Stick, Mi TV Box, Mi TV Stick

Nokia Media Streamer features and specs

By the looks, the Nokia Media Streamer looks similar to the existing TV box like the Mi Box 4K which is also priced similarly. However, the streaming with Nokia Media Streamer is limited to 1080p.

It is powered by Android 9 TV OS with support and access for Google Play Store and Google Play Services. You also get Chromecast built-in to cast content from your phone and for remote accessing the content on TV, there is also Google Assistant support.

As pointed out earlier, the Nokia Media Streamer offers up to full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with 60 frames per second. The device is powered by a quad-core processor and Mali 450 GPU. It comes equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

There is also a dedicated remote that comes bundled with hotkeys for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Zee5. Apart from that, you also get volume control, mute, home, back, and applications button. For audio, there is Dolby Digital audio. For those who prefer to control their smart device via smartphone, you can download the Android TV app on your smartphone and use it as a remote.

Connectivity options onboard include an HDMI port and dual-band Wi-Fi supporting both 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz bandwidth. It also comes with multi-input/output antennas for better reception.

