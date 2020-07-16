Xiaomi announces Mi TV stick and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

Xiaomi has finally announced the availability of Android TV-powered Mi TV stick and latest truly wireless earbuds, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic apart from a couple of other products like the Mi Band 5, a gaming monitor and new Mi Electric scooters during its annual Ecosystem Product Launch event.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mi TV Stick Price and features

The Mi TV stick is probably the most leaked, spoken about and yet one the most sought-after devices from this launch and is a virtual doppelganger of the Amazon Fire Stick. It supports full HD resolution videos at 60 fps and ships with various applications like Netflix and Amazon Prime preinstalled.

This black coloured streaming dongle is powered by a quad-core CPU, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. It also has chrome cast built-in allowing users to stream videos and images remotely to their TVs.

Since the Mi TV comes with Android TV built-in, it makes installing official apps from the Play Store as easy as a breeze. The Mi TV stick connects with any TV that has an HDMI port and can be charged via a micro USB port. Its remote comes in with dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The global price of Mi TV stick has been set at EUR 39.99 which roughly translates to Rs. 3,430. While Xiaomi had launched the Mi TV Box in India recently, however, the company did not reveal its plans about launching the TV in India.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic price and features

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic may have a mouthful of a name but quite bountiful when it comes to features as well. These new TWS earbuds come with 14.2mm dynamic drivers that support audio codecs like SBC/ AAC. Among the key features of these new buds sport are auto-pair, auto-connect, dual-microphones for noise cancellation, sensors for in-ear detection that pauses music on the paired device the moment these buds are removed from the ears.

Xiaomi states that these buds can offer up to 5 hours of battery backup and the charging case offers up to three additional cycles. The charging case can be charged via a USB Type C port.