Vivo Y31 announced with 48-megapixel AI triple camera

Vivo has launched another new smartphone alongside the Y20G and this one features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and is called the Vivo Y31. To be clear, Vivo had launched another Y31 back in the year 2015 that featured a 4.7-inch display and a single rear camera. But this a new iteration with the same nomenclature.

The new Vivo Y31 comes with a 48-megapixel AI triple camera and has been priced at Rs 16,490 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. This makes it clear that the smartphone is part of the Y-series which Vivo claims is directed at the youth.

The Vivo Y31 has expandable storage upto 1TB and is available for purchase in two colour options which include Racing Black and Ocean Blue. It is available on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and other retail stores. There's a Rs 1,000 cashback offer for users purchasing with HDFC Bank cards among other offers.

Vivo Y31: Specs and features

The Vivo Y31's selling point are its cameras which include a 48-megapixel AI Triple Rear Camera setup with photo processing algorithms. The device also has a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera and a Super Night Mode for the rear camera which uses the multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to reduce the noise in photos.

Vivo Y31 also uses Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology in the rear camera setup which apparently crops and aligns individual frames, which is further supported by an algorithm that automatically corrects for unstable movements delivering Ultra Stable Videos. On the front, the smartphone has 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Like we mentioned before the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC alongside 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and expandable storage option. On the top it features a 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD screen, with a side mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo Y31 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support along with reverse charging. The smartphone uses a USB-C port for connectivity and also has a 3.5mm headphone port.