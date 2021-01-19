Mumbai Gullies, a GTA styled game from an Indian developer, set to launch soon

India has not been big destination for making video games, but we have had some successes recently and now another games wants to join these ranks. A new game called Mumbai Gullies from GameEon Studios aspires to get into the same league as the GTA series games.

The trailer of the game is currently out in English as well as Hindi and though it does not show the gameplay, quite a bit of the environment is teased. GTA has always been a popular game series in India and to have an absolutely Indian version that is set in Mumbai would definitely be thrilling.

Mumbai Gullies: Teaser details

While there isn't much information about the game currently available, the teaser does show some locations which we hope will be available in-game. The description of the teaser on YouTube reads, "Mumbai Gullies is exactly the game we have collectively dreamt for. It is the dream envisioned by our CEO Nikhil Malankar ever since he started his career along with his friend."

We assume that the game plot would have something to do with fictional underworld of the city. The teaser shows off the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Dalal Street sign. This is followed by scenes that showcase the iconic black and yellow taxis of Mumbai along with the auto-rickshaws.

The teaser shows a red sedan car navigating through a street thick with traffic and a rather accurate looking police vehicle chasing it. We see some milk centers that open up early while it's still nighttime. There's a scene that showcases a character playing a game called Kyte from GameEon Studios themselves.

We also get a look at what seems to be a prominent character in a mural on the street in a scene from the teaser. We even get a look at policemen in the game who seem attired like those in real life. CEO Nikhil Malankar has done a breakup of the teaser where he explains the different details used in the game that include the vehicles, road sighs and other things.

According to the teaser the game is set to release on Steam and Epic Games for PC soon, and no specific date has been mentioned yet.