Rumors suggest that the next Assassin's Creed could be set in India

Assassin's Creed is one of the biggest game franchises out there and rumors of upcoming games are always rife on the internet. And according to a new leak, the setting for the next instalment could be India.

For the record, Assassin's Creed Chronicles, which has four different settings, did include India. But that was not meaty enough to be called a proper portrayal since it was 2.5D and partially a platformer.

The new leak was posted on 4chan which means that it needs to be taken with a fistful of salt. The post happens to show a 'draft map' from the next game which shows India in the 17th century with the British, Dutch and other European countries establishing their colonies.

Assassin's Creed: Leaked details

(Image credit: 4chan)

The person who claims to be a Ubisoft insider writes in the post that the game will apparently include all of India, Bangladesh and a part of Pakistan. With this game, the developers are aiming to bring a larger map than Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Since the game might take place during the 17th century, it will likely include the Taj Mahal as well. It is mentioned that the emphasis will apparently be on the British East India Company and the Dutch East India Company, that will form rival factions.

The post also mentions that there are no talks yet of naval gameplay. And following the tradition set by Odyssey and Valhalla, the game is set to have a fully written female protagonist and players will be able to pick to play as either gender.

One of the more important aspects mentioned regarding platforms is that it will apparently be exclusive to the newer generation of consoles and developers have no intention of releasing it for PS4 or Xbox One. The makers are also thinking of bringing back the bounty system, with each region having their own bounty. Hence if the player has a bounty in the Mughal Empire they are likely not to bring it to Dutch-India.

While all this information seems to match with the way the Assassin's Creed games have played out in the last few instances, this could all be fake. And that is highly likely considering that Valhalla released only in October and it's only been a few months since. But it would be interesting if this does pan out to be somewhat true.