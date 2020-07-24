MotoGP Andalusia live stream 2020: how to watch the Jerez GP online from anywhere

Round two of the new-look 2020 MotoGP season takes place once again in Spain following last weekend's eventful Jerez Grand Prix. Don't miss a single lap with our guide to watching a MotoGPAndalusian Grand Prix live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

MotoGP Andalusia 2020 The Andalusian Grand Prix takes place at the Circuito de Jerez on Sunday July 26 at 2pm CET local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for motorsport fans watching from the UK - where a BT Sport Monthly Pass has you covered. The race is preceded by

A number of big name riders could be sidelined from this weekend's action following injuries picked up during the Jerez GP.

Cal Crutchlow and Alex Rins both have question marks hovering over their participation following injuries sustained in round one.

Six-time champ Marc Marquez looked set to be ruled out after breaking his arm in a nasty crash during last Sunday's race. However, after undergoing successful surgery on Tuesday, which included having a metal plate inserted in his arm to fix a fracture, the Spanish has been given the all clear and is set to take part against the odds.

Having notched up his first Moto GP win on Sunday, Petronas SRT's Fabio Quartararo looks set to be the rider to beat as he looks to secure a Jerez double

Read on to find out how to watch a MotoGP Andalusia live stream from anywhere in the world today.

2020 MotoGP Andalusian GP session timings

Friday 24th July 2020

Free Practice 1: (9.55am CET local) (8.55am BST, 3.55am ET, 5.55pm AEST)

Free Practice 2: (2.10pm CET local) (1.10pm BST, 8.10am ET, 10.10pm AEST)

Saturday 25th July 2020

Free Practice 3: 9:55am CET local (8.55am BST, 3.55am ET, 5.55pm AEST)

Free Practice 4: 1.30pm CET local (12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET, 9.30pm AEST)

Qualifying: 2.10pm CET local (1.10pm BST, 8.10am ET, 10.10pm AEST)

Sunday 26th July 2020

Warm Up: 9.20am CET local (8.20am BST, 3.20am ET, 5.20pm AEST)

Race: 2.00pm CET local (1.00pm BST, 8am ET, 10pm AEST)

How to live stream MotoGP Andalusia from outside your country

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus three months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

MotoGP Andalusia live stream: how to watch MotoGP Spain live in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV, including today's race on BT Sport 2. The BT Sport app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices. However, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action. Live coverage of Sunday's action starts with the warm-up sessions at 7.15am, on BT Sport 2, with the build-up to the actual race race starting at 12.30pm, with lights out at 1pm.

How to watch MotoGP Andalusia: live stream the race in the US

For US race fans it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action from Jerez. So if you have that on cable already you're all set. The race is set to to begin at 8am ET. For cord-cutters you can watch NBCSN on Sling TV. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How watch MotoGP Andalusia: live stream the race from Spain

You're in luck Australia as the Spanish MotoGP is set to be streamed on Network Ten and Fox Sports. So hopefully there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription or one that you can get access to easily. Network Ten has the qualifying and race live, free. For practices you'll need a Fox Sports subscription. Apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Race time on Sunday is 10pm AEST Down Under.

How to watch an Andalusian MotoGP live stream in Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. The race is set to begin at 8pm ET. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP live stream in New Zealand