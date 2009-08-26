MSI's new touchscreen, Pine Trail powered Wind

Mobile computing specialists MSI are developing a new touchscreen netbook based around Intel's next gen Pine Trail Atom platform, to be unveiled at CES 2010 next January.

MSI seems to inadvertently have let it slip that Intel is planning the official unveil of its new Atom chipset at the next CES in Vegas – hardly the mobile computing industry's best kept secret.

MSI's Andy Tung informed Gizmodo that Pine Trail is showing notably improved graphics performance (the GPU and CPU are both on the same chip in Pine Trail) and a minimum 20 percent better power consumption.

Fold-down touchscreen

The MSI Wind U150 is also rumoured to have a fold down screen, similar to Asus' Eee PC T91 and will run on the new Windows 7 OS.

Despite MSI's line on the future of netbook processors, Intel is still claiming that Pine Trail products could appear on the shelves before 2009 is out.

Head over to MSI's website for more on its latest range of 'Wind' branded netbooks. And check out our earlier reports on Intel's "Pine Trail" chip for further details.

Via Gizmodo