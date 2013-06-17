Asus-made 2nd gen new Nexus 7 peeks out from FCC filing

Google Nexus 7 2: Like this, but better?

The next-gen Google Nexus 7 could indeed arrive soon, like the rumors say.

And the kicker is that the new Nexus 7 will be made by Asus, if a recent FCC filing is any indication.

The Federal Communications Commission published a listing that appears to show the full specs for the Nexus 7 2 under the model numbers K008 and K009.

Android Authority delves into the legitimacy of the filing and the likelihood of it being the Nexus 7 2, but suffice to say it's looking likely. So let's get on to the specs, shall we?

The new Google Nexus 7 2 by Asus appears to sport a significant upgrade in the display department, up to 1080p, and more memory at 2GB.

It looks like Asus is also switching the new Nexus 7 from Nvidia's Tegra 3 to Qualcomm's Snapdragon S4 PRO.

The camera situation is also upgraded from 1.2 megapixels to 5 megapixels on the back, and with a new 1.3-megapixel snapper on the front.

NFC, LTE and wireless charging are all new as well, not to mention Android 4.3 out of the box.

The 2nd gen Nexus 7 reboot was first rumored back in April. Since then, all signs have pointed to a July release, and with this report surfacing in mid-late June that's looking even more likely.

Google switched to Samsung for its Nexus 10, and the future of its relationship with Asus was unknown.

But if Asus is making the Nexus 7 it seems the two companies remain loving bedfellows.

