Google Nexus 7 to get second-gen reboot in July?

Google is apparently readying a new line of Asus-made Nexus 7 tablets for this summer, as the search giant looks to push out a second generation of its budget slate.

According to unknown sources who have spoken to Reuters the next-gen Nexus 7 will sport a higher resolution display, thinner bezel and a Qualcomm processor - with Google potentially giving the boot to Nvidia's Tegra 3 chip.

The current Nexus 7 sports a 7-inch 800 x 1280 screen, which means we could see the next version arrive with a tasty full HD display.

Pricing is key

You'll be happy to learn that the second-gen of Nexus 7 slates will sport aggressive price tags like their predecessors, as Google looks to get it into the hands of as many people as possible.

The budget end of the tablet market has been thrown wide open with the likes of the Amazon Kindle Fire HD, iPad mini, Nook HD and co all getting in on the cut-price action with Google - which means the Nexus 7 needs to keep on its toes if it wants to rule supreme.

Apparently Google is considering selling the new Nexus 7 tablet at $150 (around £99/AU$143), instead of the $199 (£159/AU$249) asked by the original - now that is super cheap.

We're going to have to sit tight and see what happens in July, as it's not clear how well connected the quoted sources are - but Google could very well unveil some new tablets at its annual I/O event in May.