Amazon Kindle Fire gets full-screen browsing

Kindle Fire owners can now make full use of the 7-inch screen when browsing the web

Amazon continues to add improvements to its blockbusting Kindle Fire tablet with a new firmware update that allows full-screen web-browsing.

The custom-built Silk browser can now be optimised to make full use of the budget tablet's 7-inch screen.

Firmware update 6.2.2 also brings a few minor performance tweaks and bug fixes to the best-selling Android slate.

Second software fix

The over-the-air update, which is available now, is the second upgrade to the Kindle Fire's wares since its release in November.

The first 6.2.1 release brought improvements to the user interface following complaints from users about sluggish performance.

It also addressed privacy concerns by adding a lock screen passcode and allowing users to remove recently-accessed items from the homepage carousel.

Via: Engadget