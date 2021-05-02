Man United vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League 2021 online from anywhere

It's a pivotal game for Jurgen Klopp's Reds in their mission to salvage their season and finish in the top four as they face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's buoyant Red Devils at Old Trafford today. Here's how to get a Man United vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online wherever you are in the world.

The home side have all but secured second spot in the league, and come into the game off the back of a stunning 6-2 semi-final first leg over Roma on Thursday in the Europa League. While there may be far less riding on the result for United, the home side will likely be relishing the opportunity to all but end their old foes hopes of Champions League action next year.

Short of confidence up top and looking very vulnerable at the back, Liverpool currently find themselves in sixth behind West Ham and Chelsea with games running out. A win here could kickstart a final push for a crucial top four spot, with Klopp's men having a somewhat kind last run of remaining fixtures after this match.

It's a huge Premier League clash that you won't want to miss, read on as we explain how to get a Man United vs Liverpool live stream, and watch the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool from outside your country

Your local watching options for the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealanbd are below. But if you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man United vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

The huge Premier League clash match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Old Trafford at 4.30pm BST, with build-up coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool: live stream EPL soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock TV. Peacock is where you can tune into Man United vs Liverpool, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best for Premier League fans, as our latest 2021 testing shows it working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

FREE Man United vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. You can sign up and watch today on the website. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Man United vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Man United vs Liverpool Down Under. The game kicks off at 1.30am AEST on Monday morning (May 3). You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30am NZST on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

