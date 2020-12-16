Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

A mouth-watering midweek showdown at Anfield looks set to be in store as the defending champs take on the league's current front-runners - read on for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream and all the details you need to watch the Premier League online, wherever you are right now.

In an so far unpredictable season that has yet to see one team exert themselves as the standout side, Spurs nevertheless travel to Merseyside as current league leaders ahead of their hosts on account of their goal difference.

Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream Date: Wednesday, December 16 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT Venue: Anfield, Liverpool (England) Live stream: Amazon Prime Video (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

While still seemingly somewhat vulnerable to conceding goals, Spurs nevertheless look nothing less than deadly up front, developing a formidable habit of scoring with their first shot of every game largely thanks to the clinical Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane partnership.

They now face the league's meanest defence, a record that Kop boss Jurgen Klopp will cherish following the hammer blow of losing talismanic defender Virgil Van Dyke earlier in the campaign.

Both sides have room for improvement nevertheless, having both played out disappointing draws at the weekend, with Spurs failing to hold on to a lead against Crystal Palace and Liverpool held to a 1-1 stalemate at struggling Fulham.

The home side are set to give late fitness tests to Joel Matip and Naby Keita, with the former having been subbed at half-time on Sunday and the latter having missed out entirely on the trip to Craven Cottage. James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez are all confirmed out for the Reds. Gareth Bale is a doubt through illness for the visitors, having missed Spurs' draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream, and watch this crucial Premier League match no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Liverpool vs Spurs from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Spurs live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime . The retailer-turned-video streaming service has the rights to show two full rounds of Premier League fixtures, including this week's midweek matches which means this juicy clash at Anfield will be shown exclusively on the service. To watch all the footy on Amazon you'll need to be a Prime subscriber. You can sign up here - a year’s subscription costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month, which will also give you access to a multitude of other =Amazon services, including Amazon Music and unlimited one-day (and for some areas same-day) delivery on millions of eligible items from the Amazon web store. The great news is that if you're new to the service, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Anfield at 8pm GMT, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. Amazon Prime video is easily available to access with apps across all types of smart devices. If you've got a TV, Blu-ray player or other media player from the last couple of years chances are it'll have the Amazon Prime Video app either pre-installed or available from its app store. There are also bespoke apps for Android and iOS. And while this time last year we decried the lack of a Windows 10 app, that's now been added for those wanting to watch on their PCs. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Liverpool vs Spurs, with the game kicking off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Liverpool vs Spurs live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm ET/11.15pm PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Spurs Down Under. The game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Spurs at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Liverpool vs Spurs in India: live stream the EPL game tonight

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Liverpool vs Spurs, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Liverpool vs Tottenham starts at 1.30am IST in the early hours of Thursday morning. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.