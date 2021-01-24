Liverpool vs Man United live stream: how to watch FA Cup 4th round free and anywhere

Liverpool have a chance to put their recent Premier League woes behind them today as their attention turns to the FA Cup and a 4th round clash with perennial foes Man United. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch the Liverpool vs Man United live stream, including for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

A mere seven days since they played out a goalless league draw at Old Trafford, the two sides meet again in a match guaranteed not to end in a stalemate, (replays have been thrown out of the window this season, which means games that end on level terms will go straight to extra time and possibly penalties).

United come into the game with plenty of momentum behind them, after a 2-1 midweek win away at Fulham helping maintain their status as Premier League frontrunners.

Watch a free Liverpool vs Man United live stream Date: Sunday, January 24 2021 Start time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 4.30pm AEDT / 6.30pm NZDT / 11pm IST Venue: Anfield, Liverpool FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) / Kayo Sports (free trial in Australia) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Liverpool's preparations for this huge cup match couldn't have been worse, with Thursday's damaging 1-0 defeat to Burnley marking the end of their proud 68-game unbeaten home run.

Having won the FA Cup a total of 19 times between them, (United are on 12 wins while Liverpool are a bit behind on seven triumphs), the victor here will be likely installed as favourites to win this year's tournament.

With Klopp's men's hopes of defending their league title dwindling, Liverpool's may place further emphasis on this match in a tournament that may now provide their best chance of delivering silverware this season.

The reward for the winners on Sunday is a fifth round home time against the victors of West Ham United vs Doncaster Rovers. Here's how to get a Liverpool vs Man United live stream and watch this FA Cup 4th round fixture online from anywhere this weekend - including details of how to watch Liverpool vs Man United free online with BBC iPlayer in the UK.

If you're out of the country, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred FA Cup live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool vs Man United live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch the FA Cup: Liverpool vs Man United live stream in the UK

You can watch this FA Cup 4th round match for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show this huge clash. The match will be shown on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT ahead of the 5.30pm GMT kick-off. This means you all you need to do to watch the game free online is to fire up BBC iPlayer - again, as a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license) If you're not in the UK for this round of fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and the great news is that all 16 fourth Round matches are being aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, including this huge game. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. As well as ESPN+ documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. Liverpool vs Man United kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT Stateside.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: live stream the FA Cup in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where you need to turn for all your FA Cup needs, with today's Liverpool vs Man United kick-off time set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians away from the Great White North right now can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their streaming service of choice regardless of geography.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United : live stream FA Cup soccer in Australia

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. If you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kick off Down Under for today's Liverpool vs Man United clash is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 4.30am AEDT on Monday morning. Anyone from Australia who wants to stream the FA Cup just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: live stream FA Cup soccer in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad of vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home. Kick-off for Kiwis for this huge game is at 6.30am NZDT on Monday morning.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: live stream FA Cup soccer in New Zealand

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network, and more specifically its Sony Ten channels, that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off in India is at 11pm IST. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Liverpool vs Man United team news

The home side will once again have to make do with a somewhat makeshift defence with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez still on the sidelines, while United look set to once again be without Swedish stopper Victor Lindelof.