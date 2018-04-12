Lenovo’s new ThinkPad laptops with Intel’s 8th-gen CPUs arrive in India

Lenovo has launched a host of ThinkPad notebooks today in India. The 2018 ThinkPad models were first unveiled at the CES earlier this year. and the line-up packs Intel's latest 8th-gen CPUs.

All new laptops are aimed to provide the latest ThinkPad features in a thin and portable package. The new laptops are said to bring enhanced security features with a better design.

Some of the new additions include a ThinkShutter Camera Privacy (physical webcam covers), USB Type-C power adapters for charging, and other exclusive to the X1 models.

ThinkPad X1-series

The ThinkPad X1-series has the high-end flagship notebooks. The two laptops unveiled under the series are ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the X1 Yoga. The Yoga form factor along with a HDR screen are incorporated in ThinkPad series for the first time. Both the laptops have DOlby Vision HDR support with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The X1 Carbon weighs just 1.13 KGs, which the company claims is the lightest 14-inch business laptop.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon starts at Rs 1,21,000 and the X1 Yoga starts at Rs 1,26,000.

ThinkPad X-series

The ThinkPad X280 and X380 Yoga focus on performance, durability and portability. The two laptops are said to be tough enough to work in difficult. Furthermore, they support fast charging that promises to charge up to 80% in an hour with 16.6 hours backup on the X280 and 13.6 hours of battery with X380 Yoga.

The price for ThinkPad X280 starts at Rs 73,000 and the X380 Yoga starts at 87,000.

ThinkPad T-series

The T-series is aimed at corporates looking for powerful and secure laptops without spending what's being asked the X and X1 series. There are three models in the T-series - ThinkPad T480s, T480 and T580.

The price for ThinkPad T480 starts at Rs 69,000, T480s starts at Rs 86,000 and the T580 starts at Rs 74,000. All T-series laptops will be available from April 2018.

ThinkPad L-series

The L-series is the cheapest range among all. There are four laptops - ThinkPad L380 Yoga, L380, L480 and L580. What's new here is the inclusion of 13-inch form factor and Yoga.

Available from April 2018, the ThinkPad L380 Yoga starts at Rs 65,000, the L380 starts at Rs 61,000, the L480 starts at Rs 54,000 and the 15-inch L580 starts at Rs 55,000.