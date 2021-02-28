Leicester vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Leicester welcome Arsenal to the King Power Stadium this Sunday, as they try to put their demoralising midweek Europa League exit behind them. Brendan Rodgers will now be keen not to let their shock 2-0 defeat at home to Slavia Prague on Thursday derail their promising domestic bid for a top four finish. Read on as we explain how to get a Leicester vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online today.

By contrast, the Gunners' adventures in Europe this week could provide a timely boost to the confidence of Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a battling 3-2 win over Portuguese giants Benfica on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double underlined the notion that the striker could be back to his goal-scoring best, raising Arsenal's hopes that he could help spearhead a late season revival for the underperforming London club.

Unbeaten in four matches and having won three of those games, Leicester come into this match level on points with Man United in second place, with Arsenal marooned in the unfamiliar setting of 11th, having only enjoyed one win in their last five league outings.

The likely deciding factor for who come out on top between these two fast-breaking sides will be which side deals with fatigue the best following the quick turn around in matches. Read on for your full guide to getting a Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream, and watch this crucial Premier League match no matter where you are in the world right now.

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 11.30am GMT, ahead of a 12pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage (usually its NBCSN channel) and new streaming service Peacock. In the case of Leicester vs Arsenal today, where the game is kicking off at 7am ET / 4am PT in the US, it's on NBCSN. The channel can be streamed if you've got it on cable via the NBCSN website - but is also available via great value over-the-top streaming service Sling in most major metro area markets. Check out this FREE Sling TV trial offer today to see if it's right for you - and watch Leicester vs Arsenal without dropping a dime if it's not! If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best and recent 2021 testing shows that it's working well with Sling TV and other US streaming services.

FREE Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 7am ET / 4am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal in Oz tonight. The game kicks off at 11pm AEDT on Sunday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Leicester City vs Arsenal at no extra cost. Kick-off for Kiwis is scheduled for 1am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal in India: live stream the EPL game tonight