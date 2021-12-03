Leaked Galaxy A73 5G renders suggest an almost unchanged design

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is reportedly in the pipeline, set for a launch anytime, if one were to go by the growing rumors surrounding the device. We recently came across some concept renders of the device and are now seeing some CAD-based renders that could potentially reveal the design of the smartphone.

Zoutons in partnership with Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has shared the renders of the Galaxy A73 5G. These renders suggest Samsung hasn’t made any heavy changes as the device looks similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy A72. The Galaxy A73 continues to feature a hole-punch display where the cutout has been placed at the same top-center position and there is a slight chin at the bottom as well.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The phone is apparently carrying quad cameras on the back, where the primary snapper could be the 108MP, something we have been hearing for quite some time now. This is the same sensor that is available in Samsung’s flagship phones like Galaxy S21 Ultra and could be offered in the upcoming Galaxy S22 phone as well.

However, this doesn’t come as a surprise. Samsung has been selectively picking up features from its high-end Galaxy S-series and adding them to its mid-range Galaxy A-series almost since the latter appeared on the scene. This simply suggests the company is chasing the idea of offering better value for money for its mid-range devices.

But, this time, Samsung could be taking a major stride towards making its mid-range smartphone range a highly competitive option for users. These moves indicate that the South Korean giant is aiming to regain some of the ground it lost to Chinese competitors.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The renders appear to suggest rounded edges but appear to have given the 3.5mm headphone jack a complete miss. In comparison, the Galaxy A72 had this port since a majority of users still like to have a wired option.

The renders further reveal the Galaxy A73 could feature a speaker grille as well as a USB Type-C port at the bottom. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back which, in turn, suggests the device could feature an under-screen fingerprint scanner. As per the report, the device is likely to retain the same 90Hz refresh rate.

Expected price & availability

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is expected to hit the markets at the end of December 2021, with a retail price of around Rs. 32,999. This would put the device in direct competition with upcoming smartphones like the OnePlus 10 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. It is expected the phone could launch as soon as this month only.

Expected specifications -

The report doesn’t shed light on the specifications, but we do have past rumors to refer to. The Galaxy A73 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display. Under the hood, it could carry the Snapdragon 750G octa-core SoC, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAH battery with 33W fast charging. It may run Android 12, with Samsung’s custom OneUI 4 on the top. Another key highlight which we have already mentioned above is the 108MP main sensor on the rear panel.

