Samsung Galaxy A73 designs tipped - may be the best A-series device yet

First rumors around the Samsung Galaxy A73 made heads turn as it was reported to carry a range-busting 108MP camera. Now we have design renders that indicate a design similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy A72, but with possible upgrades on the processors that would shift the phone from 4G to 5G compatibility.

The computer-aided-design renders shared by Dutch website LetsGoDigital through a collaboration with Technizo Concept is based on leaks and rumors around the Galaxy A73. The indications are that the phone would be available in two color variants and would have a plastic build.

A timely upgrade, if it happens

The renders indicate that Samsung could be consciously upgrading its smartphone line-up for 2022 whereby it would provide optical image stabilization to its entire A-series devices, having already pioneered it with the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 models, launched earlier in 2021.

The renders indicate a design similar to the Galaxy A72 with the quad-camera layout at the back, the volume and power buttons to the right and a USB Type-C port and the SIM card tray at the bottom. Missing from the scene is the 3.5mm jack, though it must be mentioned here that the Korean company is yet to reveal any information about the upcoming models.

Samsung had hitherto added the 108MP camera only to its top-end flagship Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series. The Samsung Galaxy S21, launched earlier in 2021 sported the shooter and reports are that the Galaxy S22 would sport it too. In case, the company does add this camera to its A-series, it would be a huge plus for the Galaxy mid-rangers, causing an upheaval in this segment.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Flagship features in mid-range devices

It was the Korean tech tracking site, The Elec, that first reported about the likehoold of Samsung equipping the Galaxy A73 with the 108MP camera next year. The report had further suggested that Samsung could get a Chinese-made screen for the A-series devices in order to compete with the Chinese brands.

The report further claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A73 could run on the Android 12 with the One UI4 user interface on top. The device may run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset (also available in the Galaxy A52 5G model) with a few memory variants such as 6GB RAM paired with 128 GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A72 arrived only in a 4G variant and is powered by Snapdragon 720G processor and paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device has a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!