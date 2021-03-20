Lava announces a trio of tablets for students starting at Rs 9,000

Homegrown Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava International Limited has launched its newest student-centric tablets. The new tablets are part of Lava's e-Education series and the company claims that these have been developed specifically to support online education.

Priced between Rs 9,000 - 15,500, this series has three different screen sizes to choose from. The three tablets include the Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, and Lava Ivory. The tablets are exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart.

In an effort to support students further with online education, Lava has partnered with EduSaksham to offer free courses along with the entire range of Tablets. This partnership with EduSaksham enables Lava Tablets users to access educational content ranging from online classes as well as other mediums of learning like education-oriented YouTube channels and E-Books etc.

Lava Magnum XL: Details

The Lava Magnum XL features a screen size of 10.1-inch and a 6,100 mAh battery. The screen has an IPS LCD display with 390 nits of brightness. It has a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera as well.

The tablet has an internal storage of 32 GB which is further expandable up to 256 GB. Powered by MediaTek 2GHz quad-core processor, Lava Magnum XL comes in a dark grey shade and metallic finish. The device is priced at Rs 15,499.

Lava Aura: Details

Lava Aura comes with 8-inch screen size and a 5,100 mAh battery. The tablet comes with 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB, 8 MP rear camera, and 5 MP front camera. Lava Aura also comes with a metallic finish and a MediaTek 2GHz quad-core processor. The tablet is priced at Rs 12,999.

Lava Ivory: Details

Lava Ivory comes with a 7-inch display and has a unique textured hairbrush finish on the back. It has an internal store of 16GB and an expandable capacity of up to 256 GB. The tablet comes with a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP selfie camera and is priced at Rs 9,499.