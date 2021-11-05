Lava Agni 5G: Price in India, release date and specs

Homegrown smartphone maker Lava reignited its smartphone business after a long hiatus earlier this year. The company also came up with a unique customization program called “Made-to-order” giving users an option to build a budget Android phone based on their requirements.

These were positive, suggesting that the company is not a one-trick pony anymore and is looking to innovate on its way forward. The company, which also contract manufactures phones for other leading brands, doesn’t want to be left behind and has announced its first-ever 5G phone.

The upcoming phone will come with “Agni” moniker – probably hinting at the fire within – is expected to offer an affordable option to consumers looking to purchase a 5G phone this festive season . Here’s everything that we know about Lava’s Agni 5G phone.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Lava’s first-ever 5G phone

When is it out? November 9 in India

What will it cost? Around Rs 19,000

The Lava Agni 5G is slated to launch on November 9. There were rumours that the launch date might change, however, according to the discussion we’ve had with the company officials - the Lava Agni 5G will indeed launch as per the original schedule. Though we aren’t sure about the retail availability date as of now and will have to wait for the official announcement.

Based on a now-deleted listing, the Lava Agni 5G is expected to fall under the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket making it one of the most affordable 5G in the country. Reports suggest that the leaked official listing had the price of Lava Agni 5G as Rs. 19,999. This pricing might be a placeholder as well and in the end, the company may launch the phone at a much lower price than this.

(Image credit: Internet)

Lava Agni 5G specs and features

If the leaked official listing is to be believed, the Lava Agni 5G is expected to be a no-compromise affordable mid-range Android phone that can take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10 series and Realme’s phone in this price range. The phone is expected to come with a 6.51-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Hoping for an AMOLED panel may be a stretch.

Powering the phone could be a 5G-capable Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. There could be multiple other variants based on memory and storage, however, 6GB and 128GB looks certain as of now. The phone will come with dual-SIM capability and may even support storage expansion via a micro-SD card.

Since Lava wants to challenge the titans, it doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned. This is exactly what the company plans to do with the Agni 5G phone. It’s being reported that the phone could come with a quad-camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor.

A 5000 mAh battery pack is expected to power the phone and the phone will run on Android 11 out of the box. Though we are not sure about the charging speeds since it's 2021, the phone should come with a USB-C charging port. The presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack on a phone in this price range is a given too.

