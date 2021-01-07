Lava announces 'Made-to-Order' MyZ custom phone program; New smartphones too launched

Lava Mobiles has made a comeback in India and launched a whole new custom smartphone service called MyZ.

The company has also launched a news set of new smartphones.

The novel 'Made-to-Order' MyZ custom phone program is a first from Lava that will see the company allow users to customize their own smartphones which include RAM, storage, cameras, etc.

As for new smartphones, the company has launched them under the Z1, Z2, Z4 and Z6 series.

The MyZ program

This new MyZ program will enable users to customize the RAM, Storage, Front Camera, Rear Camera, and colour according to their needs. While the other specifications cannot be customized and remain the same for the all.

The options for RAM include 2GB, 3GB, 4GB and 6GB, while storage options include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. The options for rear camera are either a 13 megapixel and 2 megapixel dual sensor option or a 13 megapixel with 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel triple sensor option.

As for the front camera there are only two options that include an 8 megapixel sensor or a 16 megapixel sensor. In terms of colour there are only two options, Red and Blue. Users can even upgrade the RAM and storage of their customized smartphones later by visiting a Lava service centre, but they would have to pay for the upgraded component.

As for the rest of the specs, they are not customizable. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ water drop notch display with Corning Gorilla glass 3. It will come with a 5,000 mAH battery with a Type-C charging port. Inside it will have a MediaTek Helio G35 Octa core processor and run on Android 10.

The customized smartphones will be called MyZ1 and will be shipped on January 11. The lowest specification model with dual cameras, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, will cost Rs 6,999. While the highest one with triple cameras, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage will cost Rs 10,699.

Lava Z1, Z2, Z4, Z6 launched

(Image credit: Lava Mobiles)

The four other smartphones launched by Lava include the Z1, Z2, Z4, Z6. The Lava Z1 is apparently the first designed in India smartphone from the company and is apparently fully indigenous. It features 2GB RAM along with 32GB storage and has a 5 Magnet speaker. It has been priced at Rs 5,499.

The Lava Z2 also features 2GB RAM along with 32GB storage and has a 13 megapixel and 2 megapixel dual camera setup along with an 8 megapixel selfie camera. It has been priced at Rs 6,999.

The Lava Z4 has been priced at Rs 8,999 and features a 16 megapixel selfie camera and 13 megapixel with 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel triple camera sensor on the back. It has 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage.

The Lava Z6 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and features a 16 megapixel selfie camera and 13 megapixel with 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel triple camera sensor on the back. It has been priced at Rs 9,999.

Besides this Lava has also introduced a BeFIT Smartband at Rs 2,699. The Z2, Z4, Z6 and the custom MyZ smartphones will be available on January 11 across offline and online retailers. While the Z1 and BeFIT will be available for purchase from January 26.