Krafton teases a new map for PUBG New State - could arrive in first half of 2022

PUBG New State has garnered a large number of users in no time. The game was launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, and it already has more than 45 million downloads on Google Play Store. Game developer Krafton also made sure to keep gamers hooked with continuous updates. The latest in this series is that PUBG New State will get a new map by mid-2022, along with a slew of other updates.

Krafton unveiled three new pictures in the official announcement that consisted of the layout of the new map that will be introduced in PUBG New State. Considering the images, the new maps look like a combination of fields and slopes with a focal city tower. As of now, PUBG New State has two battle royale maps, including Troi and an upgraded version of Erangel.

(Image credit: PUBG New State)

PUBG New State's roadmap for 2022

First things first, the images of the map shared by PUBG New State show a semi-hill-like terrain with plans and various buildings. Krafton hasn't revealed the dimensions of the map until now. However, speculation is that more details will start floating on the internet as soon as the launch approaches.

Apart from that, Krafton has also said that it will roll out some major updates regarding the game in the first two months of 2022. Krafton said that it would keep the continuous rollout of improvements and updates at the top of its priority list.

The past three months have not been that good for PUBG New State as a lot of issues were encountered by the players while playing the game. One of the most serious ones was the bricking of devices in the initial phase of the game launch.

Krafton is also in celebration mode in the new year, providing six chicken medals and three royale chest crate tickets. Furthermore, a new redeem code has also been revealed that is HAPPYNEWSTATE. This code can be redeemed by visiting the official website of PUBG New State.