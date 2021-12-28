PUBG New State gets new anti-cheat update

Audio player loading…

Krafton rolled out the sequel of PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, in India back in November 2021. The game has already crossed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is filling the gap created by PUBG Mobile in the Indian battle royale domain. However, in the beginning, the game suffered backlash as it was lagging considerably and bricking devices too. In a new announcement, Krafton has released an anti-cheat update for PUBG New State.

This is the second version of the anti-cheat update for the game since its global launch. Cheating by players is a major concern in various offerings by Krafton, including PUBG Mobile, BGMI, and PUBG New State, and the franchise has taken the decision to ban all means of cheating in the game completely.

As quoted by the developers' team of PUBG New State, a new anti-cheat system and additional logic have been added to the game. Furthermore, the developers said that this time the rules would be rigid for cheaters and the players who use any kind of modified software to play the game.

Krafton's take on cheating

Krafton has always taken strict actions against the players who rely on any mode of cheating to affect fair play. Recently, the company banned almost 99,583 accounts in Battlegrounds Mobile India because of cheating and published a 722 page long document with the names of all the banned accounts.

Not only this, but Krafton has already introduced a stricter rule for BGMI players with the new permanent device ban policy. Under this policy, if gamers are found cheating via any medium like unauthorized tools, third-party software integration, or modified game files will get their device banned permanently from playing BGMI.

Considering how Krafton has been dealing with cheaters in recent years, it would be no surprise if the company introduces the permanent device ban policy in PUBG New State too.

Adding my two cents here, the permanent device ban policy is actually going to help ensure fair play on the platform. Moreover, the efforts of the players who participate in the game with a sense of fair play will also be justified if it becomes a cheating-free game.