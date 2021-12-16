BGMI x Spiderman No Way Home crossover teased - roll out imminent

Audio player loading…

Marvel fans are already enthralled by the release of Spiderman No Way Home today. Now, there is a piece of good news for both gamers and Marvel Fans. Battlegrounds Mobile India appears to have teased the debut of Spiderman in the battle royale. A BGMI x SpiderMan No Way Home crossover seems on the way.

An image was shared via the official Facebook handle of BGMI shows the signature helmet of BGMI covered with cob webs. It appears safe to speculate that this is in reference to the web slinger. We think the crossover will be soon available for the players.

However, there is no official information either on the release of the mode or any tentative date for the release.

BGMI x Spiderman: No Way Home Crossover

(Image credit: PUBG)

Suffice to say, just as Marvel fans are all set to receive the next edition of Spiderman, so are fans of the iconic character on Battlegrounds Mobile India. The poster that we spotted is a sure sign of things to come. Expectations are that the players will also get movie theme based in-app weapons, skins and maybe game modes too.

In another recent development, the international version of the game, PUBG mobile, dropped the crossover poster a couple of days ago that seems more gripping than its poster dropped by BGMI. In the PUBG x Spiderman: No Way Home porter, we can see New York City buildings in one half of the poster along with Spiderman and the other half consists of players landing on an Erangel map using parachutes.

The global poster also includes a tagline that says 'Swing into the Spiderman Zone'. Not only this, but the poster also has the tagline of the latest Spiderman movie, 'welcome to the multiverse'. It is being said that the crossover can bring elements like swinging machines in the game, who knows if they offer the cobweb throwing capability instead. There is a possibility that the main Spiderman movie villains can be introduced in the Virus Infection mode that is temporarily down for BGMI.