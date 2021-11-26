BGMI adds parental controls, restricts gaming time to 3 hours

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI, rebranded PUBG , gained a lot of traction in India in a short period of time. However, it also brought health challenges in its wake. With games like BGMI and Call of Duty came smartphone gaming addiction among teenagers in India. Now, the game's developers have come up with a simple solution to curb this.

The franchise has introduced a new Game Responsibly campaign for underage players. Previously, green blood and warnings regarding the game being a simulation were added to BGMI. Now, the updated privacy policy says that all the players under the age of 18 are supposed to take their parents' consent to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton's Game Responsibly campaign

Krafton will be working on releasing short videos that will try to motivate the players to stop playing BGMI at regular intervals under the Game Responsibly campaign. The campaign also throws light on the parental control features added to the game that authorize the parents to keep a check on the time spent by minors while playing the game.

Talking specifically about the underage players, they would be supposed to give their parents' number to play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The registered number of the parents will get an OTP that will work as a key to play BGMI for the underage players. Let’s have a look at the highlights of campaigns:

Sponsored language and graphics to minimize the impact of violence in the game.

Warning regarding the game being played virtually.

Reminding players to take a break after some time.

Setting up a limit of 3 hours for all the underage players.

A daily spend limit of Rs 7,000 has been introduced in the game to impose a halt on responding.