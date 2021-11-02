Battlegrounds Mobile India gets payload 2.0 update

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI, which already boasts of more than 34 million users in India, and keeps adding new features and games modes regularly, recently got a new payload 2.0 update.

Now, BGMI has got the Payload mode 2.0 as a part of the October update. In addition to that, the October update of BGMI has unveiled game modes like Metro Royale: Reunion, Virus Infection - Halloween, Runic Power, and Survive Till Dawn.

However, the mentioned game modes will be available for a limited period, probably until the end of the current season. Krafton is on the way to dropping more fantastic game modes for BGMI to keep the gamers hooked.

When Battlegrounds Mobile India was first announced, Indian players had a valid concern over whether a new game would mean that their progress and investment in terms of time and money into PUBG Mobile accounts would become invalid.

But those concerns were assuaged with the launch of the game in early access, which showed that Krafton was allowing users to retrieve their PUBG Mobile account data from their game servers. This, however, opened a different can of worms, but Krafton seems to have moved past that now. And quickly!

Talking about the Payload 2.0 mode of the game, it consists of several components such as a bomb suit, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control terminal, and radar. The mode also includes helicopters and armoured cars that sport 'Super Weapons' to give an adrenaline rush to the gamers.

BGMI Payload 2.0 mode

Krafton, as per its promise, has rolled out the Payload mode for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. The mode has all the necessary weapons and vehicles for an action-packed experience. Moreover, armored vehicles and helicopters in the game mode are going to enrich the gaming experience.

Taking down armoured vehicles in Payload 2.0 will be a tough nut to crack as the gamers are supposed to get their hands on weapons yielding serious damage like rocket launchers and missiles. One can get these weapons from the Super Weapon crates. Users can access the Payload 2.0 mode via the EvoGround tab in the game.

BGMIxDune crossover

Krafton is also up with a BGMIxDune crossover in the EvoGround for the promotions of the recently launched movie Dune. Gamers can grab rewards based on movie themes like the Dune parachute, Dune pan, or 50 RP just by completing in-game missions in EvoGround. The crossover will be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India until November 11, 2021.

BGMI Virus Infection mode

A new Virus Infection mode has also been added to Battleground Mobile India, in which players will have a faceoff with both humans and zombies. The game mode will consist of three different rounds.

In the Virus Infection mode, one has to stay safe from the zombie attacks and win the game. Zombies in the game can reach level three to get the title of Zombie King. At the same time, Humans become heroes if only three of them are left in the game.

