BGMI is getting Mega Modes from PUBG Mobile soon

BGMI has consistently been getting content that has been introduced in PUBG Mobile which is currently the global version of the game. And it seems like it is going to get the Mega Modes that are available in PUBG Mobile as well.

Mega Modes was announced on social handles by the developers and seem to include Vikendi, Infection Mode, Payload 2, Survive Till Dawn and Runic Power that will be introduced to the Indian version of the game.

The developers have been teasing the launch of the Vikendi map which is part of the Mega Modes available in PUBG Mobile. Vikendi is the fourth map to be added to the game after Sanhok. It is 6Kmx6Km in dimension and is set in mountainous tundra terrain covered in snow. Unlike the deserted Miramar or tropical Sanhok, this is a combination of quick and tactical gameplay ranging from snow, hills to deserted villages. Of course, the green ghillie suit gets white, there’s new Snowmobile to sail you through the snowy ridges and streets of Vikendi.

Vikendi is a mix Sanhok and Erangel with a flavor of snow on top. Places like Castle, Dino Park, and Villa seemed like the hotspots similar to Pockinki, Bootcamp or Paradise Resort. It’s evident that a lot of work has gone behind designing this map and you could feel that once you are on the ground. We found it to be fast, tactical and intense and makes the gameplay more fun. In the spawn area, players will get to throw snowballs at each other instead of Apples.

The developers usually rotate the maps available in the game to keep things fresh. And with the festive season and winters coming in, the developers seem to want to bring the snow-laden map to the game. We will no doubt see Halloween-specific content on the map and hit the game as well.