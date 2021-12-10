BGMI Virus Infection Mode temporarily disabled - Here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Battlegrounds Mobile India emerged as one of India's most popular battle royale games since its launch in July 2021. Recently, the game developer, Krafton, dropped a new game PUBG New State in the country that also gained considerable traction in no time.

The last quarter of the year is looking tough for the developer as one of the recently introduced game modes called Virus Infection mode has been taken down due to an unknown issue.

The Virus Infection mode was disabled around 2:30 PM IST on December 9. Until now, Krafton has not released any official statement regarding the same. The developers have said that they will work on and fix the problem 'as soon as possible'.

To recall, Battleground Mobile India's Virus Infection mode was rolled out in November with the Payload 2.0 mode. It consists of three waves in which the players have to compete against other players and zombies. Players were supposed to survive all the waves and stay safe from zombies as the attack can infect them, thus getting defeated in the game.

Previous Setbacks

This is not the first time that a major bug has been encountered in a game by Krafton. Previously, there were some issues in PUBG New State, due to which the game launch was delayed. Just after the game's launch, players were unable to register, and the game was getting stuck at 38% while loading.

Things didn't stop here as a new bug in PUBG New State started bricking devices. The bug gets triggered at the time of login, and it forced the device to go into a boot loop mode until it is rendered useless.

Krafton didn't even respond to any of the issues addressed in PUBG New State. Nonetheless, BGMI players can take a sigh of relief as the issue has been addressed this time, and Krafton is already working on it.

We will keep you posted as soon as we get any updates on this. Till then stay tuned.