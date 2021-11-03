To play BGMI, you will require Facebook app on your phones

Barely a day after Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) announced new payload updates comes the news that users would not be able to login to the game if they do not have the Facebook app installed on their Android smartphones.

Starting November 5, players on the app would not be able to use the Facebook in-browser login service to enter the game. And those playing on their Android devices will have to download and install the Facebook app on their phones to be able to sign up and play the game, says Krafton, which owns the game.

The holding company has laid the blame for this shift squarely on the doors of the world's largest networking app, which had recently undergone a branding change to include Meta into its nomenclature. Krafton says the change came from a policy shift where the Facebook SDK (software development kit) required the app for players to login to their registered accounts.

Readers would be aware the the BGMI was rebranded from the erstwhile PUBG Mobile in India and Krafton had allowed players the flexibility to use multiple social logins even while porting the game over. In September, the company had once again blamed Facebook for discontinuing the migration.

However, the latest change does not apply on iOS devices, says the statement from Krafton.

"As we have previously informed you on August 31, logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled in the future, according to the policy update related to the Facebook SDK. Accordingly, after the date mentioned below, logins will not be possible unless the Facebook app is installed. After November 5, logins will be disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on your device; we apologise for the inconvenience, but please install the Facebook App to use the game," the statement said.

Check out these Diwali gifts for your friends and family.

This Diwali, make your home a smart home.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!