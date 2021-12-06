Free Fire x Money Heist event live now - new characters, skins and more

The growth of Battle Royale games across the world has made franchises of popular web shows and movies eager to latch on. Recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India rolled out an update based on Arcane, an animated series on Netflix. Following this trend, FreeFire is collaborating with Money Heist, which entered its final season recently.

Free Fire x Money Heist includes outfits, skins, lobby, and events based on that popular show on Netflix. This is not for the first time that FreeFire has partnered with any franchise to offer theme-based in-game merchandise. In the past, Garena's Free Fire collaborated with other famous franchises like Venom, Street Fighter 5, CR7, Naruto, etc.

Free Fire x Money Heist Event

Free Fire has introduced a new Money Heist theme-based gaming mode named Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run. This mode could be a tribute to an important character of the web series - the Professor. The Professor sends gamers to Bermuda in this mode to find and collect gold. In addition, the players are also supposed to rescue a squad that was detained in the previous heist.

The mode includes several daily missions with players getting gold bar tokens as

reward. Further, the collected gold bar tokens go through a machine that will melt them into gold grains. These gold grains can be used to get milestone awards in the game like Red Lobster outfit bundle, Scar -- Phantom Assassin weapon loot crate, Diamond Royale voucher. Apart from that, gamers will get the Money Heist based costumes, parachutes, surfboard, and sports car in the event.

Less is More Event

The Less is More event offered by Garena will allow players to get huge discounts up to 60% on diamonds top-up. Considering the current prices, players can avail the discount on Rs 449 bundle that includes 520 diamonds. Here, the catch is that if you don't have any diamonds, then you will get a complete 60% discount. However, the discount is indirectly proportional to the number of diamonds you already have.