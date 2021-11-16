Battlegrounds Mobile India November update to get Arcane themed in-game content

After PUBG Ban in India, Krafton made a strong comeback with the rollout of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Being one of the best battle royale games, it is necessary for BGMI to roll out regular updates and new features to keep the gamers hooked. Keeping that need in mind, BGMI has partnered with ‘Riot Games' to offer in-game content based on Arcane , its new series.

Arcane made its first appearance on Krafton Video in China, followed by a global launch via Netflix in November. The series revolves around the League of Legends universe and is based on the origin story of two league champions, namely utopian Piltover and the underground of Zaun.

As per the collaboration between BGMI and Riot Games, characters, items, locations, and game modes based on Arcane will be introduced in BGMI. The elements will be a part of the BGMI 1.7 update, which is slated to launch later this month.

Krafton has revealed some of the features of the upcoming BGMI update via its social handles. The update is set to give an adrenaline boost to the gamers with a new theme mode named Mirror World. The mode will take the gamers to the mirror island. Existing characters can also be replaced with Arcane based characters, including Caitlyn, Jinx, Vi, or Jayce.

Arcane monsters from the League of Legends will also be a part of the latest BGMI update and will be found in the Erangel map. Not only this, but the game will also comprise hex crystal that can be utilized to redeem supplies.

Talking particularly about the BGMI November update, a new feature named Piggyback will make its way. This feature will enable the gamers to carry their knocked-out teammates or enemies. Moreover, the update will also get a Survivor Number Notification Feature that will depict the number of survivors in different player zones. Other features of the update may include the smoke grade effect, Hard level in the AI setting, jump button as a climb button, and a grenade indicator.

