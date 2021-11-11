PUBG: New State rolled out in India, available on both Android and iOS

Once known as the best battle royale game in India, PUBG Mobile was banned last year over some privacy concerns. Since then, the developers of the game, Krafton, tried their best to relaunch the game in the country, even going to the extent of cutting their Chinese connection.

Their efforts came to fruition when the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile known as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was rolled out in India this year. After getting the green flag, the franchise has now dropped another game named PUBG: New State. The official launch of the game got delayed by two hours, But now it is available for download.

PUBG: New State

The game was previously available on the Play Store and App Store for pre-registration . The game will be automatically installed on the smartphone of those who had pre-registered. It is available in 200 countries and in 17 different languages. PUBG: New State is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 OS, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and above.

PUBG: New State is based on a universe timed around 2051 with next level graphics and gameplay. The game will offer the battle royale experience integrated with new strategies and weapons. There are new consumables as well as vehicles that users can look forward to.

PUBG: New State is a mechanically advanced game compared to PUBG Mobile and BGMI as it consists of support requests, dodging, and drop calls. Krafton sticks to rigid principles when it comes to dealing with cheaters and players who use hacks. And it has changed the rules in the new game, warning players of a ban if found using unauthorized emulators, mouse, programs, and keyboards.

Launch Day Rewards

To gain traction, PUBG: New State is also offering launch-day rewards to the players. Some of these rewards are a New State Profile icon, frame, and 10 Chicken Medals. In addition, players can also bag rewards like New State pants, T-shirts, and parachutes. These in-app rewards will be given to the players who will win the global launch event.

Be warned that some users could face issues while logging in due to high volumes. However, the official PUBG: New State Twitter has said that the issue will be resolved soon.

