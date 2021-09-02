PUBG: New State goes for pre-registrations in India for Android and iOS

PUBG New State which was announced back in February earlier this year seems ready to come to India. Back when it was announced concerns over the ban had prompted Krafton from mentioning any plans about the game coming to India at all, but those fears seem to have been rested now that BGMI which is essentially a remodeled PUBG Mobile has been working well in the country.

PUBG New State is now open for pre-registrations for both Android and iOS users from India on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. But there is no news about when the game will be officially launching though. Karfton does mention that it will be launched sometime before this year is out and it will be a free-to-play game like the original PUBG Mobile.

(Image credit: Krafton Inc)

Globally though, PUBG: New State pre-registrations recently opened up on iOS devices, with over 28 million players having already done so on the Google Play Store. Pre-registration simply means the game will automatically download to your device upon release – we’ve created a handy guide for those looking to do so here.

To explain a bit about the game though, PUBG New State is a new battle royale game and the main difference to the original mobile-only game (and, for that matter, the console equivalent) is its futuristic setting: the game takes place in 2051 on a new map called Troi, and will have appropriately advanced weapons and perks. The game is being developed by PUBG Studio (the makers of the original PC hit) rather than Tencent, the team behind PUBG Mobile.

The Troi map is 8 x 8, a similar size to Erangel and Miramar from the mainline PUBG game, and will feature plenty of locations for gamers to explore including a town hall, restaurants and a shopping mall.

With this new futuristic setting comes a suitably-futuristic array of new gadgets, too. In both the trailer and gameplay reveal, we spotted drones that deliver loot, deployable combat shields, and shiny new weapons, alongside new vehicles including TRON-like bikes. We also know you’ll be able to customize weapons in-game, in a manner presumably similar to Apex Legends’ dynamic modification mechanic.

Even with all those superficial visual changes, though, we still expect the game to play in just the same way as its popular battle royale siblings.