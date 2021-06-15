PUBG: New State enters closed alpha testing in the US, gameplay out

The futuristic version of PUBG Mobile called PUBG: New State is now out in a closed Alpha round of testing in the US. This means that the game is now available to play for a few people in the country.

This was reported by Android Police who included hour-long gameplay with it as well which shows the alpha status of the game in detail. While this game is still a long way from release, we could not help but notice that it is just a reskin of PUBG Mobile with a few added elements.

The gameplay video shows off the menus as well as the settings in the game as well. The main menu is the same style as PUBG Mobile and the settings offers six separate graphical settings, and players can choose their own graphics API.

The map in the game is called Troi which is identical to Erangel in terms of the basic shape and terrain. In fact, apart from some of the special buildings, most of the smaller groups of buildings seem similar to those in PUBG Mobile.

Even most of the vehicles are just reskins of the ones that were already available in PUBG Mobile. The weapons in the game are same as that in PUBG Mobile, though we did notice some new elements that include customization kits and cash that can be collected in the game. These could offer a mechanic similar to Call of Duty Warzone where cash is used to purchase items that help in the gameplay.

There are drones in the game that help scout enemy positions as well. But in all this seems like a good upgrade to PUBG Mobile even if it's not really a new game altogether. It should be interesting to see if Krafton has any plans to bring this game to India anytime in the future.